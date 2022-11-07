After leaving Yash Raj Films Talent, Ranveer Singh to be managed by Collective Artists Network

By Express News Service

Ranveer Singh will now be managed by Collective Artists Network. He recently left Yash Raj Films Talent after being associated with them for 12 years.

Parineeti Chopra also ended terms with YRF talent recently. Reportedly, Ranveer and Aditya Chopra who owns YRF, still share a ‘solid’ relationship with each other despite the decision.

“Ranveer Singh joining Collective Artists Network is the biggest and the most exciting development. Collective will now look to chart out how the Enterprise of Ranveer can scale new heights and create global milestones,” said a source close to the development.

As per reports, YRF will still be home to Ranveer who started his journey in the same place with the film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010).

Sources also claimed that Aditya started working with Ranveer ever since he was a newcomer till he became one of the most popular actors in the industry. They will reportedly continue to share the same relationship, based on ‘trust and mutual respect.’

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film was backed by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. The film crashed at the box office soon after its release in May 2022.

Ranveer will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which reunites the actor with Alia Bhatt. Apart from them, veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan are also a part of the film. It will be released in theatres on February 11, 2023.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

