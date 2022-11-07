'Hostel Daze' season three to come out on Prime Video on Nov 16

Home Entertainment Hindi

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the new installment of the series will debut on the streamer's platform on November 16, Prime Video said in a press release.

Poster of the popular comedy-drama series 'Hostel Daze' which is set to return on Prime Video with its third season. (Photo | YouTube)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Popular comedy-drama series 'Hostel Daze' is set to return on Prime Video with its third season, the streamer announced Monday.

The six-episode series captures the lives of six college students and their hostel experiences.

It features Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta and Utsav Sarkar.

"Peppered with absurdities, clashes and debacles inherent to hostel life, the series depicts the journey that every hostel resident goes through.

The third season dives deeper into the lives of these six friends, who are trying to tackle the mid-life crisis they face in their third year of college.

While they put their best foot forward to balance friendship, college life, studies and the changing dynamics, making for an entertaining season," the season three description read.

'Hostel Daze' is directed by Abhinav Anand.

The show's previous seasons are already available on the streaming service.

