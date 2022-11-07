Pradeep Varma’s Indie film, 'The Fallen' looks for an OTT release

By Express News Service

The Fallen, which is Urvi director Pradeep Varma’s first Indie film in Hindi, is currently doing its festival rounds. Having won a few awards, including at the Cult Critics movie awards, Mountainview International film festival. The film was also a semifinalist at the Los Angeles Film Awards, and was nominated for the Jean Luc Godard award.

The 100-minute film, set in the year 4100, features Sathya BG and Anupama Gowda as the leads. Shot in Ladakh and parts of Himachal Pradesh, the makers, who are still planning to submit the film to different festivals, are looking to release the film on OTT. “We are in talks with the major streaming platforms, and working on the formalities before we announce the release date, and on which digital platform it’s going to be out,” says Pradeep.

The Fallen also stars Bhavani Prakash, Mayuri Nataraja, and Raghava in important roles. The film, conceptualised by Pradeep, is about a biologist’s prediction about the time when the sixth great extinction would have already occurred, and the remaining species are trying hard to survive. The Fallen, made under Dhakka Productions, will have music composed by Aparajit and cinematography by Anand Sundaresha.

The Fallen, which is Urvi director Pradeep Varma’s first Indie film in Hindi, is currently doing its festival rounds. Having won a few awards, including at the Cult Critics movie awards, Mountainview International film festival. The film was also a semifinalist at the Los Angeles Film Awards, and was nominated for the Jean Luc Godard award. The 100-minute film, set in the year 4100, features Sathya BG and Anupama Gowda as the leads. Shot in Ladakh and parts of Himachal Pradesh, the makers, who are still planning to submit the film to different festivals, are looking to release the film on OTT. “We are in talks with the major streaming platforms, and working on the formalities before we announce the release date, and on which digital platform it’s going to be out,” says Pradeep. The Fallen also stars Bhavani Prakash, Mayuri Nataraja, and Raghava in important roles. The film, conceptualised by Pradeep, is about a biologist’s prediction about the time when the sixth great extinction would have already occurred, and the remaining species are trying hard to survive. The Fallen, made under Dhakka Productions, will have music composed by Aparajit and cinematography by Anand Sundaresha.