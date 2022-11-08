Adipurush gets a release date

By Express News Service

Prabhas’ much-awaited big-budget film, Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, was supposed to hit the screens on January 12, 2023. However, there were reports suggesting that the makers were planning to reschedule the release plans, and come at a later date.

Confirming these speculations, the makers released a statement that said Adipurush will be released on June 16, 2023. The statement read, “Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film.

Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love, and blessings are what keep us going.”

The reworking of the release plan was allegedly the result of the criticism that were made against the VFX quality in the teaser that was released recently. It is safe to assume that the makers are indeed looking to rework on the visual quality of the big-budget project.

The latest retelling of the Ramayana also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Prabhas has Salaar with Prashanth Neel and Project K with Nag Ashwin coming up.

