Riteish Deshmukh's 'Mister Mummy' to release on Nov 18 in theatres
The comedy-drama is directed by Shaad Ali of 'Bunty Aur Babli' fame and is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Krishna Kumar, Ali and Siva Ananth.
Published: 08th November 2022 11:30 AM | Last Updated: 08th November 2022 11:30 AM
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer 'Mister Mummy' is set to release on November 18, the makers announced Tuesday.
The comedy-drama is directed by Shaad Ali of 'Bunty Aur Babli' fame and is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Krishna Kumar, Ali and Siva Ananth. T-Series unveiled the trailer and also shared the release date of the movie on their official Twitter handle.
"The good news is coming your way to take you on a BUMPy ride! #MisterMummy Delivering on 18th November 2022," the tweet read.
'Mister Mummy' revolves around a couple played by Deshmukh and D'Souza with opposing choices when it comes to children.
"But destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts on a mad, bumpy ride of comedy, drama," the official synopsis read. Besides 'Mister Mummy', Deshmukh and D'Souza will also feature in the upcoming Marathi movie 'Ved'.