Varun Dhawan shares update after recent health scare

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan

By Express News Service

Actor Varun Dhawan revealed in a recent interview that he's suffering from Vestibular Hypofunction, a condition that affects the body's balancing system.

Located in the inner ear, the vestibular system regulates our sense of balance and spatial orientation. Problems in the vestibular organs can lead to dizziness and loss of balance.

"Recently, I just shut down. I had this thing called Vestibular Hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard," Varun was quoted as saying at the India Today Conclave. The actor was referring to an experience during the shoot of his last film, JugJugg Jeeyo.

Sharing a health update on Monday, Varun wrote that he's doing much better now with exercise and a healthy lifestyle.

"Hey, guys I know I had recently given an interview where I spoke about my health not being 100 per cent. The amount of concern and love that has followed has left me humbled and actually very energised to get back to 100 per cent, Varun tweeted.

"To everyone who has been concerned, I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan," the actor added.

Varun is presently promoting his upcoming film Bhediya. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the creature comedy stars Varun as a werewolf. He's joined in the cast by Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal.

