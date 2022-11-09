'Baap' first look: Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol in their veteran avatars

By Express News Service

The first look of the action film Baap starring Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol was unveiled on Wednesday. The actors are seen in their rugged action avatars, giving an ode to their looks from the 80s and 90s.

Sharing the picture on Twitter and Instagram, Jackie Shroff wrote, “Shoot dhamaal, dosti (friendship) bemisaal.”

The first-look poster shows the actors sitting on a staircase looking at the camera. Jackie is seen wearing a green military camouflage jacket with an undershirt. He is also seen wearing his signature scarf. Sanjay has his iconic goatee and is wearing a leather jacket while Mithun is sporting a tilted army cap with a cut-sleeve leather jacket and denims. Sunny is seen in what seems like an orange American prison suit with a Bandana. Many fans found the look to be similar to the ones he sported in iconic films like Jeet in the 90s.

Fans appreciated the looks. One wrote, “This is the baap of all first looks.”

Another commented, “The Indian expendables... dammmnnn the 90s me is getting legit excited” Baap was announced earlier this year in June on Mithun Chakraborty's 72nd birthday.

The action film is being directed by Vivek Chauhan who was the second unit director on films like Highway (2014) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015).

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

