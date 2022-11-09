Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu unite for comedy film 'The Crew'

By Express News Service

It’s official. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are coming together for a comic caper titled The Crew. The film will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase (2020) fame and goes on floors in February 2023.

Sonam Kapoor posted the cover of the November edition of Vogue on her Instagram on Tuesday, revealing the dream cast.

“My favourite storyteller is back at it after three years of dreaming, planning & writing!” The film is being produced by Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor along with Ektaa Kapoor, who are reuniting after Veere Di Wedding.

Sonam Kapoor @ Instagram

The Crew, labelled as an absolute laugh-riot, is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. It is about three women who work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

"After the success of Veere Di Wedding, Balaji Motion Pictures is happy to collaborate on another film with the amazing Rhea Kapoor. Tabu, Kriti, and Kareena are a perfect ensemble for The Crew,” said producer Ektaa Kapoor.

Rhea Kapoor added, “Bringing these three gorgeous, talented movie stars at the top of their game for my next picture is a dream come true.”

Excited about working with powerhouse actors like Tabu and Kareena, Kriti said, “ I always look forward to strong characters and unique stories and The Crew is one of them. I am very thrilled to work with two powerhouses of talent, Tabu ma’am and Kareena. I’ve always admired and looked up to them and their work.”

Kareena said, “Veere Di Wedding holds a special place in my heart. Working with Rhea and Ektaa was an incredible journey. So when Rhea came to me with her new project The Crew was quite intrigued. I am looking forward to starting this project.”

Adding to it, Tabu said, “I am excited to be working on this film with two gorgeous and talented women Kareena and Kriti and two more women of passion, Rhea and Ekta, and the director Rajesh Krishnan. It’s going to be a roller coaster and I’m looking forward to the ride.”

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

