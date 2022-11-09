Home Entertainment Hindi

Punjabi singer Moosewala's song 'Vaar' released posthumously, garners over 4 million views

The new track, sung and composed by Moosewala, lauds the valour of legendary Sikh warrior Hari Singh Nalwa.

Published: 09th November 2022

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A new song by singer Sidhu Moosewala was released on his YouTube channel on Tuesday and has already garnered over 4 million views.

"Vaar" is Moosewala's second song after "SYL" to be released after his death in May.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

The new track, sung and composed by Moosewala, lauds the valour of legendary Sikh warrior Hari Singh Nalwa.

"Until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter. Vaar Playing Now," Moosewala's official Instagram handle posted alongside the video of the song.

Nalwa (1791-1837) was the commander of the army of the Sikh empire under Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Nalwa was known as the most feared Sikh warrior for taming turbulent forces in Afghanistan and was also known for his rule in the conquests of areas including Kasur, Sialkot, Attock, Multan, Kashmir and Peshawar.

Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh had earlier said that there were several unreleased songs of his son.

"SYL", which was released on Moosewala's YouTube channel almost a month after his demise, touched upon the contentious issue of the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal between Punjab and Haryana.

It was later blocked by the video-sharing platform.

