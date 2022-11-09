SRK’s Pathaan to feature in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

By Express News Service

It is going to be a double treat for fans come Eid 2023. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan will be joining Salman Khan in Tiger 3, as per reports. Sources have also revealed that Aditya Chopra wants to expand the spy universe and plans to cast Salman, Shah Rukh and Hrithik Roshan (from War) in a movie together.

Shah Rukh will be starting shoot for Tiger 3 immediately after the release of Pathaan in January. “In Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, the paths of SRK, Salman and Hrithik will constantly cross to build up the grand finale,” said a source.

Talking about the scene where Pathaan meets Tiger, the source said, “This will be a massively mounted action sequence where Pathaan and Tiger come together for a very crucial scene. This will also be a huge cinematic moment for audiences to love.” During his birthday celebrations last year, Salman had teased the possibility of him and SRK teaming up.

