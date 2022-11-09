Home Entertainment Hindi

SRK’s Pathaan to feature in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

Shah Rukh will be starting shoot for Tiger 3 immediately after the release of Pathaan in January.

Published: 09th November 2022 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the teaser of 'Pathaan' (Youtube Screengrab)

A still from the teaser of 'Pathaan' (Youtube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

It is going to be a double treat for fans come Eid 2023. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan will be joining Salman Khan in Tiger 3, as per reports. Sources have also revealed that Aditya Chopra wants to expand the spy universe and plans to cast Salman, Shah Rukh and Hrithik Roshan (from War) in a movie together.

Shah Rukh will be starting shoot for Tiger 3 immediately after the release of Pathaan in January. “In Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, the paths of SRK, Salman and Hrithik will constantly cross to build up the grand finale,” said a source.

Talking about the scene where Pathaan meets Tiger, the source said, “This will be a massively mounted action sequence where Pathaan and Tiger come together for a very crucial scene. This will also be a huge cinematic moment for audiences to love.” During his birthday celebrations last year, Salman had teased the possibility of him and SRK teaming up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp