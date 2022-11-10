Home Entertainment Hindi

Gulzaar Chhaniwala highlights women's safety with his track 'No One Knows'

The plot of the song revolves around the protagonist in a folk look of a gangster, (played by Gulzaar Chhaniwala) taking revenge for a girl who was mistreated by a group of goons.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Multi-hyphenate Haryanvi artiste Gulzaar Chhaniwala, who has delivered tracks like 'Filter Shot', 'Dole Laadle', 'Dada Pota' and 'Chain Sone Ki', is currently enjoying the response to his recently released song 'No One Knows'.

He recently shared the idea behind the song and its music video saying he wanted to highlight the issue of women's safety. Hence, he decided to make the music video a certain way.

Talking about his inspiration for the song, he says, "With each song my motive is to highlight certain issues. With No One Knows I have tried to bring light upon the issue of women's safety, I only hope that this song starts conversations about how a woman's safety is everyone's responsibility."

The song, which has been released under the label of VRYL Haryanvi, has garnered over 1.9 million views on YouTube.

