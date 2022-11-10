IFFI 2022 to pay homage to Lata Mangeskhar, KK, Bappi Lahiri, others in its 53rd edition

Home Entertainment Hindi

The film festival will celebrate the exemplary work of the artists who passed away last year leaving a huge void in the Indian film industry.

Published: 10th November 2022

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will pay tribute to Indian cinema icons Lata Mangeshkar, T Rama Rao, Bappi Lahiri, Pandit Birju Maharaj, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma and Tarun Majumdar among others at the upcoming edition.

As part of the in memoriam, the movie gala will screen one film each of Lahiri ("Disco Dancer"), Bhupinder Singh ("Mausam"), KK ("Bhool Bhulaiya"), KPAC Lalitha ("Shantham"), Mangeshkar ("Abhimaan"), Pt. Birju Maharaj ("Dedh Ishqiya"), Pt. Shivkumar Sharma ("Lamhe"), Prathap Pothen-directed "Rithubedham" and Ramesh Deo ("Saraswatichandra").

Other films to be screened under the homage section are Ravi Tandon's directorial "Anhonee", Salim Ghouse ("Thiruda Thiruda"), Sawan Kumar Tak-helmed "Souten", Shiv Kumar Subramaniam ("Parinda"), T.Rama Rao's "Jeevana Tarangalu", featuring Krishnam Raju, Tarun Majumdar's "Nimantran" and Vatsala Deshmukh ("Pinjara").

IFFI 2020 is scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28 in Panji, Goa.

