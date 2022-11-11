Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown' set for world premiere at IFFI 2022 

Home Entertainment Hindi

Poster of Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streaming platform ZEE5 on Friday announced that 'India Lockdown' will have its world premiere at the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The 53rd edition of the festival is scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28 in Panaji, Goa.

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, 'India Lockdown' is inspired by true events. It will depict four parallel stories and the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people of India.

The film is set for a direct-to-digital release on ZEE5 on December 2.

Bhandarkar, known for critical hits such as 'Chandni Bar', 'Traffic Signal', and 'Fashion', said he is excited for the premiere of his movie at IFFI.

The director, who has penned the script with Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, is hopeful 'India Lockdown' will strike a chord with the audiences as it captures all the varied emotions experienced by many during the pandemic that hit India in March 2020.

"Every citizen across the world will relate to this film as COVID bound us together and made us stronger. We experienced similar emotions, frustrations and uncertainties unlike ever before and 'India Lockdown' will capture all that and more.

"This film is my lockdown baby, and I am looking forward to showcasing it at IFFI where cinema lovers across the globe come together for their common passion of storytelling," the director said in a statement.

The movie features Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi and Aahana Kumra.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said they are excited for the premiere of "India Lockdown" at IFFI.

"We are excited to host 'India Lockdown' world premiere at IFFI and get the first reactions of delegates and cinema lovers as this is our honest attempt at showcasing the repercussions of the COVID pandemic on the people of India," Kalra said.

The film is produced by Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios, Bhandarkar Entertainment and Pranav Jain's PJ Motions Pictures.

In addition to 'India Lockdown', films such as 'The Kashmir Files' directed by Vivek Agnihotri, SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', Marathi film 'Dharamveer', and Bengali movie 'Tonic' too will be screened at the festival.

All four movies are streaming on ZEE5.

