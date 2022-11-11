Home Entertainment Hindi

Malaika Arora's cryptic post on saying 'yes' prompts marriage speculations

Some fans also thought that it was a PR stunt for a brand or for a film.

Published: 11th November 2022 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Arjun Kapoor with actress Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora. (Photo | Arjun Kapoor Instagram)

Actor Malaika Arora, who is in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, recently posted a picture on social media which has left her fans speculating about her marriage. She posted a picture of herself and captioned it, "I said YES…"

This made her fans flood the comment section with their unprecedented love as they guessed if it was a hint at her marriage with Arjun Kapoor.

However, there has been no updates from either of the actors about their marriage. Some fans also thought that it was a PR stunt for a brand or for a film. “This is misdirect! Like sonakshi!!” commented one. “Chill guys...it's a Brand post!” posted another.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for several years, but they publicly confirmed their relationship only in 2019, on Arjun’s birthday.

The two have been fielding questions about marriage for a long time now, and Arjun has always maintained in interviews that they will be the first to make the announcement once a concrete decision has been made.

In a recent appearance on Koffee with Karan, Arjun said that marriage is not on the cards for them.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

