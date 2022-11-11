Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Deepika Padukone on completing 15 years in cinema

By Express News Service

Two days back, it was the 15th year anniversary of one of Hindi cinema's ultimate fun blockbusters. Farah Khan's sophomore film, Om Shanti Om, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, was released on November 9, 2007, and it is safe to say Indian cinema was never the same again.

Not just the introduction to Shah Rukh Khan's chiselled physique or the massive cameos in the Deewangi song, Om Shanti Om will forever be etched in the annals of Indian cinema for being the launchpad of Deepika Padukone.

Fans were not just celebrating the 15th anniversary of the film, which also starred Shreyas Talpade, Arjun Rampal, and Kirron Kher, but also the 15th anniversary of Deepika Padukone's terrific entry into cinema, and her stellar career ever since.

Shah Rukh Khan, her co-star in multiple films since then, including Happy New Year, Chennai Express, and the upcoming Pathaan, took to social media, to share his wishes for Deepika.

He wrote, "To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you…Looking at you… and looking at you…and still looking at you…" Apart from this note, he shared an image featuring snapshots from their films together.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in cameos in Rocketry and Brahmastra, is gearing up for a terrific lineup of releases, including Pathaan (directed by Siddharth Anand), Dunki (Rajkumar Hirani), and Jawan (Atlee).

On the other hand, Deepika will be seen in the Prabhas-starrer Project K (Nag Ashwin), the remake of The Intern, and Fighter (Siddharth Anand).

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

