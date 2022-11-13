Actor Shahid Kapoor to star in filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews' next

By Express News Service

Rosshan Andrrews, who last directed the Nivin Pauly-starrer "Saturday Night", has announced his with Shahid Kapoor.

The filmmaker revealed that the renowned scenarist duo Bobby and Sanjay will pen the film's screenplay and the dialogue will be written by Hussain Dalal. He also noted that the film will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, one of the leading producers in the Indian film industry, under the RKF banner.

Stating that "All the post-production works will be starting from the 16th of November," he mentioned that he is happy with trying different genres of films for the last 17 years. He also said that he keeps updating himself about different types of filmmaking and implementing them. Reflecting on his hit, middling and flop films, he said that he never ever stopped trying to make different films. "Thanks for accepting and encouraging me! I will be back soon," he added.

It may be noted that his recently released film "Saturday Night" did not do well in the theatres. On the other hand, Rosshan is known for popular films like the Mohanlal-starrer "Udayananu Tharam", which marked the filmmaker's debut, "Mumbai Police", Manju Warrier's "How Old Are You?", its Tamil remake "36 Vayadhinile" starring Jyothika, Kayamkulam Kochunni and more. Meanwhile, he earlier confirmed that he will adapt "Mumbai Police" in Hindi.

(This article originally appeared on Cinema Express)

