I want to reduce my prices by 30- 40 per cent: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar recently addressed the issue of charging high fees for a film and the cost of movie outings in the country. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit he said that he “wants to bring down his prices by 30-40 per cent but also added that the industry has to “dismantle” the current system and needs to “start all over again” to bring audiences back to theatres.

Addressing why Hindi films have not been working at the box office in the last year or so, Akshay said, “What is happening, as per me, is that things have changed. The audience wants something different. This is what we should think, we should sit down and try to give them that. It is our fault not the audience's fault that they are not coming."

"We have to give them what they want. That is what we have to rethink. We have to dismantle what we have made and start all over again. Think what kind of cinema they would want to see. I want to start completely differently. And that is what I have started doing also. What has happened during the pandemic is that their choices have changed rapidly,” he added.

He then gave tips to reduce the cost of movie outings. “There are so many other things that need to be done and not just by the actors but the producers and theatres as well. I’ll tell you I want to bring down my prices by 30-40%. Theatres need to understand that it’s recession time also.

The audience has a limited amount of money to spend on entertainment. You cannot be spending so much on it. Everything has to change,” he said, adding, “And it’s not just the theatres. We have to work on the cost of me, the cost of making the film. Everything needs to be addressed.”

Akshay’s recent releases starting with Bachchan Pandey and followed by Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu have been commercial duds. There has also been criticism against him for charging exorbitant amounts of fees for films.

