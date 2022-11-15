Home Entertainment Hindi

Cairo International Film Festival jury adds Swara Bhasker

Published: 15th November 2022 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker. (File photo)

By Express News Service

Actor Swara Bhasker has become the first Indian actor to join the international competition jury of the Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF). Organised by the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, the Cairo International Film Festival is the oldest film festival of the Middle East.

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans will open the latest edition of the CIFF on November 13. In a statement, Swara wrote, “I’m both grateful and honoured to be a jury member at such an illustrious festival that has for so many decades been a platform for showcasing global cinema. It is an opportunity to watch some of the best cinema from the region and the world this year and that’s such a treat! I’m absolutely stoked.”

Amir Ramses, Egyptian director and festival director of Cairo International Film Festival, said, “CIFF is proud to welcome Swara Bhasker, a noted and versatile actress from India who works across mainstream and independent cinema, as a member of the CIFF ‘s International Competition Jury.  A dynamic person of multiple talents, Bhasker is a very vocal activist who draws attention to causes that need highlighting as a public speaker and columnist. CIFF is truly delighted that she brings such a varied experience and sensitivity to judging the films in the main competition of our forthcoming 44th edition.”

Swara will be part of an esteemed jury, presided by Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase, and including talents like Egyptian cinematographer Nancy Abdelfattah, Egyptian composer Rageh Daoud, Italian actor Stefania Casini, Mexican filmmaker Joaquin Del Paso, and Moroccan actor Samir Guesmi.

CIFF will take place at the Cairo Open House from November 13 to 22. 

Comments

