Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar to star in biopic of Jaswant Singh Gill

The film will be directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, who has earlier helmed the Akshay-starrer National Award-winning film Rustom (2016).

Published: 17th November 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar is all set to turn saviour again. The Airlift (2016) actor will play the lead in the biopic of Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer who rescued 65 miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in West Bengal’s Raniganj in 1989. The film will be directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, who has earlier helmed the Akshay-starrer National Award-winning film Rustom (2016).

Jaswant was born on November 22, 1939, in Amritsar. A Khalsa College alumnus, he was awarded Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak by President Ramaswamy Venkataraman in 1991 for his heroic deed.

India’s first coal mine Raniganj was opened in 1774 after John Sumner and Suetonius Grant Heatly of the British East India Company acquired a licence for mining activities. The mine was nationalised in 1974 and was acquired by the Coal Mines Authority of India. On Wednesday, the Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi commemorated Jaswant on Twitter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Jaswant Singh Gill 
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp