Daily wager stunned Big B with his life story in KBC 14

Despite having an MA degree in History, Mohsin had to resort to helping his father in the market as he couldn't get a proper job even after a number of interviews.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was left in awe of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' contestant Mohsin Khan Mansuri from Bhilwara, Rajasthan. The 30-year-old contestant impressed the host with his story and how being a daily wage worker, he is doing everything for his mother and sister.

He also paid off the money he had taken from his sister after winning three lakh Rupees on the show. He quit the show after winning six lakh forty thousand Rupees.

He told Big B, "Sir, I want to win a great sum and show all those people, who would ridicule me by saying, 'a labourer's son would only be a labourer,' by opening a shop of my own." Mohsin also expressed his other desires that he wants to fulfil with money: "I want to open my own business and become a master."


Big B gave his best wishes and said: "We have a lot of respect for you. As you reached here with your talent and hard work."

Talking about coming to the hot seat and his experience of being on the show, Mohsin said, "Coming to KBC was my lifelong dream and I feel blessed to have finally reached the prestigious game show. With this opportunity, I want to change society's perspective and show people that even if someone is a labourer's son, if he works hard, he can reach such an esteemed platform as 'KBC'. One should never lose hope and strive to always dream big."

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

