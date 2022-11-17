Home Entertainment Hindi

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares new pictures from sets of Hansal Mehta’s next

Published: 17th November 2022 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan

By Express News Service

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a set of pictures from the sets of Hansal Mehta’s next. The actor is presently shooting for the film in the UK.

The yet-to-be-titled film is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and will be a gritty crime thriller. Kareena reportedly plays a detective in the film.

"Dover Diaries United Kingdom 2022 Always a mood on set," Kareena wrote on her Instagram. In the pictures, Kareena is seen smiling and making silly faces on set. One of them features Hansal, his back turned to the camera, looking at her. 

Kareena was last seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Apart from Hansal Mehta’s next, Kareena also has director Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, which marks her digital debut. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. 

