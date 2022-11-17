Home Entertainment Hindi

Spanish all-time-great Carlos Saura to get Satyajit Ray award at 53rd IFFI

Saura shot into prominence in the 1980s for his Flamenco trilogy -- 'Bodas de Sangre', 'Carmen' and 'El Amor Brujo', in which he combined dramatic content and a celebration of flamenco.

Published: 17th November 2022 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Carlos Saura

Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura

By IANS

MUMBAI: Celebrated Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura, who is one of the trinity of all-time greats of his country with Luis Bunuel and Pedro Almodovar, will be honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for his stellar contributions to the cinema at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which opens in Goa on November 20.

Saura, who has been making films since 1955 and continues to be active behind the camera, just celebrated his 90th birthday earlier on January 2 this year. Along with honouring Saura, the #IFFI53 will screen a selection of the auteur's award-winning films.

Last year, the honour went to the American living legend Martin Scorsese, who received the award and addressed the gathering in Goa virtually.

Saura shot into prominence in the 1980s for his Flamenco trilogy -- 'Bodas de Sangre', 'Carmen' and 'El Amor Brujo', in which he combined dramatic content and a celebration of flamenco.

Among the heaps of awards and nominations he has won include two nominations for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, for 'Mam - Cumple Cien Anos' (1979), 'Carmen' (1983), which went on to win the BAFTA award for the same category, and 'Tango' (1998).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Carlos Saura Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award 53rd IFFI
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp