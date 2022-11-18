Home Entertainment Hindi

TV presenter Archana Vijaya flaunts her "birthday" baby bump

Archana, who has been married to businessman Dheeraj Puri, announced her pregnancy in August 2022.

Published: 18th November 2022 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Model and television presenter Archana Vijaya

Model and television presenter Archana Vijaya. (Photo | Archana Vijaya Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Model and television presenter Archana Vijaya, who is expecting her first child, turned 40 on November 17.

Marking her birthday, the mommy-to-be dropped a stunning picture of herself. In the image, she is seen flaunting her baby bump.

"This. is. 40. #adios30s," she captioned the post.

Archana's comment section flooded with heartfelt comments in no time.

"Stunner you," actor Amrita Arora commented.

"Happy birthday hottie," actor Kanchi Kaul wrote.

"Happy birthday beautiful strong sexy mama," actor Ira Dubey commented.

Archana, who has been married to businessman Dheeraj Puri, announced her pregnancy in August 2022.

"No fancy shoot ( yet! ) .... Just my baby (to be) and me hanging out in my closet ! Excited about the new adventure that awaits ! Taking a short break from work after nearly two decades (19 years to be precise !!!!!) to make sure the little one is safe ! Mommy and daddy already love you beyond anything we know, and can't wait ! I have so much to share about this journey that is beautiful, trying, and hilarious, my favourite kind, but not sure how to, will try to as we go along," she wrote.

Archana is best known for hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Archana Vijaya mommy-to-be baby bump pregnancy IPL Indian Premier League
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp