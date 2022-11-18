Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's unseen picture from sets of Laxman Utaker's next goes viral

Home Entertainment Hindi

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are all set to collaborate for the first time in director Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled romantic comedy film.

Recently, a few pictures surfaced on social media from the sets of the film in which Sara could be seen donning a beautiful blue and red saree and sporting a mangalsutra and bangles. Vicky, on the other hand, could be seen riding a bike in his casual outfit.

Soon after the behind-the-lens pictures were leaked online, fans swamped the comment section and shared their excitement for the film.

Saraalikhan_afghanistanfc @ Instagram

Helmed by the 'Mimi' filmmaker Laxman Utekar the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Earlier this year, Sara Ali Khan unveiled the first look poster of the film in which she could be seen along with Vicky Kaushal.

The film marks Vicky and Sara's first on-screen collaboration.

Touted to be a romantic drama, the untitled film was mostly shot in Madhya Pradesh. The film will also feature veteran actor Rakesh Bedi in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Vicky was last seen in a biopic drama film 'Sardar Udham' which premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

He will also be seen in Karan Johar's next comedy film 'Govinda Naam Mera' along with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal's next 'Govinda Naam Mera' to release directly on OTT

Apart from that he also has director Meghna Gulzar's next period biopic film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Sara, on the other hand, will also be seen in an upcoming thriller 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh and in Karan Johar's next period film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan.' (ANI)

