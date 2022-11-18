Vicky Kaushal unveils 'Govinda Naam Mera' new posters, official release date

Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal (Photo | Twitter)

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Govinda Naam Mera' unveiled new character posters of Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar and the official release date of the film on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared his character poster and captioned it, "Govinda naam mera, naachna kaam mera. Aa raha hun jald, apni kahaani le kar!#GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th Dec, only on Disney+ Hotstar!."

Vicky Kaushal @ Instagram

Kiara shared her character poster and wrote, "Come and say hi huku with Suku! #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th Dec."

Kiara Advani @ Instagram

Bhumi, on the other hand, shared her poster which she captioned, "Ayeee, Gauri aa rahi hai. Taiyaar ho ki nahi? #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th Dec."

                                            Bhumi Pednekar @ Instagram

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is touted to be a quirky murder mystery, which is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.

'Govinda Naam Mera' marks Vicky's second film under the Dharma Productions banner after the horror film 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' which got a positive response from the audience.

The film will be Vicky's second digital release after his much-acclaimed film 'Sardar Udham'.

Makers of 'Govinda Naam Mera' will be soon unveiling the official trailer of the film.

Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Apart from that, he also has director Anand Tiwari's film alongside Tripti Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's next biopic 'Sam Bahadur' opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Bhumi, on the other hand, will be seen in 'The Ladykiller' along with Arjun Kapoor, Gauri Khan's production 'Bhakshak', and Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed' in her kitty.

Kiara will also be seen in the upcoming musical saga film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' opposite Kartik Aaryan.

