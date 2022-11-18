Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah's mystery thriller 'Maarrich' trailer out now

'Maarrich' marks Tusshar Kapoor's second film as producer after Akshay Kumar's horror comedy film 'Laxmii' which premiered exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Published: 18th November 2022 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming mystery thriller film 'Maarrich' on Friday, unveiled the official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, production house Tusshar Entertainment House shared the trailer which they captioned, "2 brutal murders, 6 suspects and a fearless cop on a hunt to find the killer! The chase to catch the evil begins. Watch #MaarrichTrailer now. #CatchTheEvil Maarrich in cinemas 9th December, 2022."

Helmed by Dhruv Lather 'Maarrich' is an upcoming murder mystery film which is all set to hit the theatres on December 9, 2022.

Apart from Tusshar, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah in a prominent role.

Talking about the film, Tusshar earlier said, "This film is very close to my heart for multiple reasons. 'Maarrich' is my second film after 'Laxmii' as a producer and I am also going to be reuniting with Naseeruddin Shah Saab after a very long time. The film has challenged me as an actor on many levels as it's very different from the work that I have been associated with earlier, I hope the audiences like this new shade of mine. Super excited to bring Maarrich to the audiences in cinemas on 9th Dec."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tusshar will be making his comeback as an actor on the big screen with 'Maarrich' after four years. He was last seen in a guest appearance role in the song 'Aankh Maare' from Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'. He made his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's web series 'Booo Sabki Phategi', which streamed on ALT Balaji.

Naseeruddin Shah, on the other hand, will be also seen in an upcoming dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside Arjun Kapoor, which is slated to release on November 5, 2022. (ANI)

Fifa World Cup
