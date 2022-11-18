What to watch this week: From 1899 to Wonder Women, a list of new OTT releases

By Express News Service

1899 -- Netflix (Nov 17)

The first episode of the series premiered on Thursday. The mystery horror series is created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. According to the streaming platform, the story follows the passengers of the Kerberos, who encounter the biggest mystery of their lives, as they sail across the vast and treacherous Atlantic Ocean.

Aha Na Pellanta -- Zee 5 (Nov 17)

The upcoming romantic comedy web series directed by Sanjeev Reddy stars Raj Tarun and Shivani Rajashekhar in the lead roles. According to reports, the series, set in Rajamundry, is about a bride eloping with her ex-boyfriend leaving the groom waiting in the mandap. It's produced under the Tamada Media banner.

Anel Meley Pani Thuli -- SonyLiv (Nov 18)

The film, directed by debutant R Kaiser Anand, tells the story of a sexual assault survivor. Andrea Jeremiah plays the lead role, a young woman, who gets assaulted by a group of men in a hill station.

Dharavi Bank -- MX Player (Nov 18)

The crime thriller web series marks the digital debut of actor Suniel Shetty. According to the streaming platform, the series is about a 30,000-crore crime nexus that is being ruled by the unattainable Thalaivan (Suniel Shetty) right in the heart of Mumbai, in Dharavi. JCP Jayant Gavaskar (Vivek Anand Oberoi) is on a mission to bring down Thalaivan and his adversaries, at any cost. Who will rise to power is the core of Dharavi Bank.

Five Six Seven Eight -- Zee5 (Nov 18)

Directed by Vijay, Prasanna JK, Mrudhula Sridharan, the series revolves around the ordeals of budding teen dancers from a humble backgrounds and how they challenge those with professional training.

Wonder Women -- SonyLiv (Nov 18)

Directed by Anjali Menon, the film revolves around a group of pregnant women of different relationship statuses, from diverse places and cultures, embarking on a journey of friendship, and camaraderie at a prenatal class. The film stars Nadiya Moidu, Padmapriya, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Archana Padmini, Gracy, Amrutha Subhash, Sayanora Philip and Nithya Menen.

Kumari -- Netflix (Nov 18)

Directed by Nirmal Sahadev, the Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer is a fictional film inspired by folklore. The film had its theatrical release on October 28. Kumari also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Swasika, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Tanvi Ram, among others.

GodFather -- Netflix (Nov 19)

The Chiranjeevi-starrer is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film, Lucifer. GodFather hit the theatres on October 5. Produced by Ram Charan, RB Choudary, and NV Prasad under the banners of Konidela Productions and Megaa Super Good Films, Salman Khan plays a crucial role in this big-ticket film with Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev in pivotal roles.

(This article originally appeared on CinemaExpress.com)

