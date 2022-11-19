Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps shoot of Hansal Mehta's film
Kareena posted a note on Instagram on Friday night and said she had a wonderful time collaborating with Mehta on the yet-untitled project.
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed filming for Hansal Mehta's next feature film.
"As they say it's the journey never the destination make it worthwhile @hansalmehta@balajimotionpicturs@mahana_films" she wrote alongside photos from the film's set.
In one of the pictures, the actor is seen posing with a clapperboard with the message reading, 'Best team ever'.
Mehta also took to Instagram to express gratitude to his cast and crew.
"Mazaa aaya! Special team completes a special shoot for a special film.
@kareenakapoorkhan @balajimotionpictures @ektarkapoor @mahana_films," he wrote.
The film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor via Balaji Motion Pictures and Mahana Films.