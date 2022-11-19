Home Entertainment Hindi

Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps shoot of Hansal Mehta's film

Kareena posted a note on Instagram on Friday night and said she had a wonderful time collaborating with Mehta on the yet-untitled project.

Published: 19th November 2022 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed filming for Hansal Mehta's next feature film.

Kareena posted a note on Instagram on Friday night and said she had a wonderful time collaborating with Mehta on the yet-untitled project.

"As they say it's the journey never the destination make it worthwhile @hansalmehta@balajimotionpicturs@mahana_films"  she wrote alongside photos from the film's set.

In one of the pictures, the actor is seen posing with a clapperboard with the message reading, 'Best team ever'.

Mehta also took to Instagram to express gratitude to his cast and crew.

"Mazaa aaya! Special team completes a special shoot for a special film.

@kareenakapoorkhan @balajimotionpictures @ektarkapoor @mahana_films," he wrote.

The film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor via Balaji Motion Pictures and Mahana Films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kareena Kapoor Hansal Mehta
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp