Home Entertainment Hindi

Drishyam 2 box office collections  mint over Rs 20 crore on Day 2

Drishyam 2 has also beaten the Day 1 collection of Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu (Rs 15.25 crore). As per trade analysts, the film is on its way to becoming a hit.

Published: 20th November 2022 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 2

By Express News Service

The box office collections of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is gaining momentum. After opening at Rs 15.38 crore, (more than the horror-comedy blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which minted Rs 14.11 crore on its first day) the film is set to surpass Rs 20 crore on Saturday.

As per a Pinkvilla report at 4 pm on Friday, the Abhishek Pathak-directed crime thriller’s advance booking was way ahead of the first day. “Conservative estimates as per the trend so far suggest that the second day business of Drishyam 2 will be in the range of Rs 20.75 to 22.75 crore, which means a fantastic overall growth of around 45 per cent,” read the report.

Drishyam 2 has also beaten the Day 1 collection of Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu (Rs 15.25 crore). As per trade analysts, the film is on its way to becoming a hit. However, it will be called a blockbuster, only after it passes the weekday test.

ALSO READ | 'Drishyam 2' movie review: How to get away with murder and take along the masses, again

The film will also bring some relief to Ajay Devgn, who had two flops — Runway 34 and Thank God, earlier this year.

Drishyam 2 also stars Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta, among others.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn on 'Drishyam 2': We never make a film thinking about its sequel

Regarding reviews, the film has received mostly positive feedback from critics. In his 3-star review of the film, Cinema Express' Kartik Bhardwaj wrote, “Drishyam 2 does make you delay that bathroom break. The tension simmers and becomes so thick that it can be cut with a murderer’s knife. It made me skip writing some notes for this review because I was so transfixed with what was playing on the screen.”

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drishyam 2 Ajay Devgn Box office
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp