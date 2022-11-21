Home Entertainment Hindi

'Chhello Show' to stream in India on Netflix 

The Gujarati language film, titled "Last Film Show" in English, was released in Indian theatres on October 14.

Published: 21st November 2022 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

India's official Oscar entry 'Last Film Show'

A still from India's official Oscar entry 'Last Film Show' (Photo | Screngrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Chhello Show", India's official entry to the 95th Academy Awards, will be available to Netflix subscribers in India from Friday.

The Gujarati language film, titled "Last Film Show" in English, was released in Indian theatres on October 14.

The semi-biographical coming-of-age drama, written and directed by Pan Nalin, follows nine-year-old cinema lover Samay as he moves heaven and earth in pursuit of his 35mm dreams, unaware of the heartbreaking times that await him.

Nalin said he is happy to collaborate with Netflix which will help the film reach a wider audience.

"'Last Film Show' is a celebration of films, food, friends, and family and now audiences across India can do exactly that from the comfort of their homes while watching it.

"As a filmmaker, I dream that the movie reaches the maximum number of people, and now, thanks to Netflix, 'Last Film Show' is just a click away," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films said the team is thrilled "Chhello Show" has found its home at Netflix India.

ALSO READ | I was scared when I first saw a film: 'Chhello Show' director Pan Nalin

The film will also be available to watch with Hindi dubbing on the streamer.

"We are sure that the magic and beauty of Nalin's cinematic creation will enrapture Netflix audiences in India, just as it has with theatrical audiences in India and around the world," Kapur further said.

"I'm elated that our film will be made available on Netflix India. They have a highly engaged subscriber base in India, and it will be great for families to enjoy this film from the comfort of their home during the year-end holiday season," added producer Dheer Momaya, Jugaad Motion Pictures.

"Chhello Show" has been nominated and screened at prestigious film festivals across the world like Tribeca, Buenos Aires International Festival of Independent Cinema amongst others.

It also won best picture at the recent Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles.

It is set to have a special screening at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhello Show Last Film Show Netflix
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp