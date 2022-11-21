Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps up filming for Hansal Mehta’s next

Home Entertainment Hindi

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday shared a bunch of photos from the sets of Hansal Mehta’s film on her Instagram handle and noted that she has completed her portions.

She wrote, “As they say it’s the journey never the destination…make it worthwhile.” The photos featured Kareena with the clapboard, eating a cake and posing with the crew of the wrap-up photo. The shoot happened in the UK.

The yet-to-be-titled film is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and will be a gritty crime thriller. Kareena reportedly plays a detective in the film.

On the other hand, Hansal, sharing his experience working with Kareena, wrote, “She is such a delight to work with. A privilege directing this powerhouse. Had as much fun and joy doing some very difficult scenes with her as I’ve had with Rajkummar, Manoj or Pratik… This one has been special.”

Kareena was last seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Apart from Hansal Mehta’s next, Kareena has a handful of projects in the pipeline including Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, which marks her digital debut, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. 

