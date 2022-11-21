Home Entertainment Hindi

World Television Day: All you need to know about this day!

This day is celebrated to honour the importance and impact of television in our lives Thanks to this electronic medium, we stay informed about things happening in the world.

Published: 21st November 2022 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Media, Television

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Every year on November 21, World Television Day is observed. This day is celebrated to honour the importance and impact of television in our lives. We are all aware of how important television is to society and to an individual's life. We are all aware of the significant role that television plays in both society and the lives of individuals. It is a source of information and entertainment for us. Thanks to this electronic medium, we stay informed about things happening in the world.

World Television Day History: 

The first electrical television was created by American inventor Philo Taylor Farnsworth in 1927. The first broadcast of Charles Francis Jenkins' first mechanical television station, W3XK, was broadcasted a year later. World Television Day was established on November 21 by the United Nations General Assembly by resolution 51/205 on December 17, 1996.

In awareness of the growing influence television has on our decision-making, it was done. We could see everything that was happening in the world on television in the comfort of our living rooms.

The first World Television Forum was organised by the United Nations on November 21 and 22, 1996. Leading media figures gather to talk about how important television is becoming in our ever-changing environment. They also talked about ways to make their collaboration better.

World Television Day Significance:

The creation of television and its importance in modern life is celebrated on World Television Day. Televisions are becoming an essential part of our lives, providing us with a source of entertainment and breaking news in real time. Televisions still have a special place in our hearts, despite the surge in the use of OTT services. Many people have a long-standing custom of wrapping up their days with some television pleasure. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Television World Television Day TV
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp