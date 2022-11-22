‘Acting is never a relaxing job’: Ishan

By Express News Service

Despite being introduced to tinsel town with Puri Jagannadh’s Rogue, Ishan did have his share of struggles. The actor shares that the search for unique subjects made him go through 52 scripts before zeroing in on Pavan Wadeyar’s Raymo.

The actor, who has waited almost 5 years since his debut, finally gets to see his second outing hitting the theatres this week. “The pandemic was a roadblock in my flourishing career. In fact, Raymo was supposed to come out in 2020, but nothing fell into place. Now I’ve put everything on the back burner, and hoping for the best,” says the actor.

Ishan is among the new generation of actors, who are out to prove their worth to the world without the backing of a godfather. “Acting is never a relaxing job. You always have to knock on doors, and find ways to prove yourself to the industry and the world,” he says.

Talking about his role, Ishan says that Pavan Wadeyar has sketched a unique character for his role as a singer. “Love stories are like old wine in a new bottle. Just like how the flavour gets better with time, and never loses its essence, Raymo too will be evergreen,” says Ishan, who is sharing screen space with Ashika Ranganath for the first time in the musical romantic drama. The film has music by Arjun Janya, and cinematography by Vaidy.

Raymo also stars noted actors Madhoo, Sarathkumar, Revanth Deshpande, Achyuth Kumar, and Rajesh Nataranga in pivotal roles. After Raymo, Ishan will collaborate with Bahaddhur director Chethan Kumar, and is in talks for a project with Harsha. “The gap between Rogue and Raymo has taught me a lot of lessons. It’s time I pull up my socks, and try to deliver at least two releases every year,” he signs off.

