Home Entertainment Hindi

‘Acting is never a relaxing job’: Ishan

...says Ishan, who talks about his second outing, Raymo, which is a romantic musical drama helmed by Pavan Wadeyar

Published: 22nd November 2022 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

​ Ishan ​

By Express News Service

Despite being introduced to tinsel town with Puri Jagannadh’s Rogue, Ishan did have his share of struggles. The actor shares that the search for unique subjects made him go through 52 scripts before zeroing in on Pavan Wadeyar’s Raymo.

The actor, who has waited almost 5 years since his debut, finally gets to see his second outing hitting the theatres this week. “The pandemic was a roadblock in my flourishing career. In fact, Raymo was supposed to come out in 2020, but nothing fell into place. Now I’ve put everything on the back burner, and hoping for the best,” says the actor. 

Ishan is among the new generation of actors, who are out to prove their worth to the world without the backing of a godfather. “Acting is never a relaxing job. You always have to knock on doors, and find ways to prove yourself to the industry and the world,” he says.

Talking about his role, Ishan says that Pavan Wadeyar has sketched a unique character for his role as a singer. “Love stories are like old wine in a new bottle. Just like how the flavour gets better with time, and never loses its essence, Raymo too will be evergreen,” says Ishan, who is sharing screen space with Ashika Ranganath for the first time in the musical romantic drama. The film has music by Arjun Janya, and cinematography by Vaidy. 

Raymo also stars noted actors Madhoo, Sarathkumar, Revanth Deshpande, Achyuth Kumar, and Rajesh Nataranga in pivotal roles. After Raymo, Ishan will collaborate with Bahaddhur director Chethan Kumar, and is in talks for a project with Harsha. “The gap between Rogue and Raymo has taught me a lot of lessons. It’s time I pull up my socks, and try to deliver at least two releases every year,” he signs off. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ishan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp