Podcast network Luminary debuts in India with Konkona Sen Sharma, Masaba Gupta's shows

The network arrives in the country with a focused goal of creating a refined podcast listening experience, serving as a 'cultural label' for the voices of India.

Actor-director Konkona Sen Sharma.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Luminary, a subscription-based podcast and audio entertainment network, was launched in India on Monday with two new shows fronted by actor Konkona Sen Sharma and fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta.

According to a press release, the network arrives in the country with a focused goal of creating a refined podcast listening experience, serving as a 'cultural label' for the voices of India.

Rishi Malhotra, Luminary CEO, said India is an important growth market for podcasting, storytelling, and the company.

"Our shows truly blur the lines between podcast and art, and we're excited to bring this unique approach into one of the world's most rich and dynamic cultures.

There are endless stories to uncover in India, and we look forward to telling them through a premium, subscription-based model that entertains and elevates," Malhotra said in a statement.

The US-based network, known for its award-winning podcast "The Midnight Miracle", will extend its content legacy to the Indian market, developing and curating localised stories with a global appeal.

Part of an "elevated content slate for global South Asians" are two new shows: the Sen Sharma-hosted "Barefoot Boys", based on India's historic soccer win against the British in 1911, and "How I Masaba" by Gupta in conversation with remarkable women on business, art, culture and more.

Talking about "Barefoot Boys", Sen Sharma said the podcast will stand the test of time even 100 years from now.

"This is the power and guts of the story. I am honoured to tell this story, as a Bengali and more so as an Indian. Luminary has done a great job bringing this concept to fruition, which I am sure will be well-appreciated by audiences," the actor-filmmaker further said.

Gupta said she was always interested in the back stories of bada** women who have conquered so much.

"This is going to be really special since I get to talk to women I am inspired by every day! Expect a non-preachy, honest and crazy exchange of ideas, stories, and even mishaps," she added.

Luminary plans to address and innovate the content and business models in India by leading the country's untapped paid-subscription audio listening base, the press release also stated

