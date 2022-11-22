Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured at the upcoming Red Sea IFF

Published: 22nd November 2022 08:02 AM

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. (File photo)

By Express News Service

The Red Sea International Film Festival announced on Monday that actor-producer Shah Rukh Khan will receive an Honorary Award for his exceptional contribution to the film industry, during the opening ceremony of the festival’s second edition in Jeddah, on the Eastern shore of the Red Sea.

Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the Red Sea IFF, commented: “We are thrilled to be honouring Shah Rukh Khan, who is a remarkable talent and global superstar. He has captivated audiences since his earliest performances and is one of the world’s most renowned actors working today. After 30 years in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the most successful superstars of Indian cinema and is beloved by audiences around the world. We look forward to welcoming him to Jeddah this December.”

Shah Rukh Khan added: “I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi Arabia and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community.”

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in Jeddah. The star's next release will be Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the big-scale actioner is set to hit screens on 25 January. Shah Rukh also has the Atlee directorial Jawan coming up.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Comments

Fifa World Cup
