‘This is the first time, I’m part of a retro-based love story’:  Ajay Rao

Actor Ajay Rao, who will be juggling two projects has started shooting for director Manju Swaraj's upcoming directorial, which has been happening in Mysuru from November 14.

The retro love story set in the 1970s has Misha Narang playing the lead. The actor from Delhi has previously worked in Telugu films, and the yet-to-be-titled film marks her Kannada debut. The film also has Rangayana Raghu along with other actors playing pivotal characters.

The makers are currently shooting the portions involving the lead pair, the other actors will join the next schedule. Ajay Rao, who has a penchant for love stories, says Ajaneesh Loknath's music will play a major role in this film.

"It is a film, which is set before the existence of mobiles when communication with loved ones was a task. This is my first period love story, and my character is quite interesting," says Ajay, about his latest film bankrolled by first-time producer Lohith Nanjundaya. "The team plans to reveal the looks, and more details of the film after this schedule," he says.

Meanwhile, the actor Ajay Rao, who is bankrolling his next project and also playing the lead in Pavan Bhat's (Cutting Shop) directorial, will be revealing the title teaser on November 25.

