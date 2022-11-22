Home Entertainment Hindi

Vishal Jethwa watched videos of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy patients for 'Salaam Venky' role

The film directed by Revathy shows Vishal's character fighting for every moment of happiness, very much like his mother, despite his quickly deteriorating condition.

Published: 22nd November 2022 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

Vishal Jethwa and Kajol in 'Salaam Venky'.

Vishal Jethwa and Kajol in 'Salaam Venky'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Vishal Jethwa, who plays a terminally ill boy in the upcoming Kajol-starrer 'Salaam Venky', watched videos of people living with DMD (Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy) to prepare for his role.

The film directed by Revathy shows Vishal's character fighting for every moment of happiness, very much like his mother, despite his quickly deteriorating condition.

Talking about what helped him get into the skin of the character, Vishal said, "Ever since I started my journey as an actor, I understood that I am a director's actor. I always try to figure out what my director is expecting from me and I try to deliver it."

Vishal added that he closely observed the mannerisms of DMD patients, and their routine.

He said, "To get into the character of 'Venkatesh', I saw several videos of DMD patients as it's a rare disease and not many are aware about it. I saw many videos to study how the patients behave, how they talk, their body language, their daily routine, until which age what body parts support them, and so on. I tried to give my best to potray the character realistically."

Apart from Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj, Kamal Sadanah and Ahana Kumra in pivotal roles.

Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, 'Salaam Venky' is set to release in cinemas on December 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salaam Venky Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Vishal Jethwa Revathy Kajol
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp