Home Entertainment Hindi

Emraan Hashmi wraps up shoot for his next 'Ground Zero'

The film, which is reportedly a military thriller, is directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, known for Marathi films such as Ajinkya and Bucket List.

Published: 23rd November 2022 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Trailer poster of actor Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film, Ground Zero.

Trailer poster of actor Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film, Ground Zero.

By Express News Service

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi on Tuesday said he has wrapped filming for his upcoming movie Ground Zero. The film, which is reportedly a military thriller, is directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, known for Marathi films such as Ajinkya and Bucket List.

Emraan took to Twitter and posted several photos with the team of Ground Zero from the movie’s set.

Tejas also shared the news on his Instagram Stories and penned a note, recalling his experience of working with the actor. “It was an absolute pleasure working with you.

We started, we worked hard and today, we finished on a high. Now, only upwards and onwards!” he wrote.

The film is backed by Excel Entertainment, the production banner of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Emraan’s upcoming projects also include Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Selfiee, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp