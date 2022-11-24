Home Entertainment Hindi

'Blurr' starring Taapsee and Gulshan gets release date  

Taapsee Pannu’s debut production, Blurr, has a release date. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the psychological thriller film stars Taapsee and Gulshan Devaiah.

Published: 24th November 2022

Trailer poster of the upcoming psychological thriller film starring Taapsee and Gulshan Devaiah. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

Taapsee Pannu’s debut production, Blurr, has a release date. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the psychological thriller film stars Taapsee and Gulshan Devaiah. It will premiere digitally exclusively on ZEE5 in Hindi on December 9.

Written by Ajay Bahl and Pawan Sony, Blurr centres on Gayatri, played by Taapsee, who is slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate the death of her twin sister. The film follows her struggles and how she overcomes her ordeal.

Taapsee Pannu said, “Thrillers form an important part of my filmography and Blurr was one such script that kept me on edge with its screenplay and the situations the protagonist was thrown into throughout the film. That’s why it was an immediate yes when Vishal reached out to me for this project.

Having shot almost half the film blindfolded, I am taking back home a lot of memories and real bruises, which made me value clear vision even more. After Section 375, I was really looking forward to working with Ajay sir. I hope the OTT audience is ready for some thrills and chills with this one.”

Besides Blurr, Taapsee will be seen in Dunki co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Rajkumar Hirani. She has also produced the upcoming road trip film, Dhak Dhak

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

