Sharib, Aahana to headline futuristic thriller 'Cancer'

The film will be directed by Faisal Hashmi, who is known for the Gujarati-language films Vitamin She and the prize-winning Short Circuit.

Published: 24th November 2022 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Aahana Kumra to headline upcoming futuristic thriller titled Cancer. (Photo | Aahana Kumra Instagram)

By Express News Service

Actors Sharib Hashmi and Aahana Kumra will headline an upcoming futuristic thriller titled Cancer. The film will be directed by Faisal Hashmi, who is known for the Gujarati-language films Vitamin She and the prize-winning Short Circuit. This will be Faisal’s debut film in Hindi.

US-based entertainment production house Lonestar Films is producing Cancer. The film is in pre-production and will go on floors early next year. The hunt for the other two lead actors is underway.

Speaking about the film, Sharib Hashmi said, “The narration got me totally gobsmacked, I did not gauge what was coming and was on tenterhooks all through it. I have not seen anything like this on Indian screens and I genuinely believe that the script is our hero. I hope to do my very best to match up.”

Faisal Hashmi said, “I have stayed with the film for a very long time and now that it is about to take off, it almost feels surreal. I am extremely grateful to Pankaj, Devansh and Sharib for showing faith in the script and I hope the film brings a lot of fulfilment to everyone associated with the project.”

