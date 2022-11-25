Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt reveals name of daughter, see Instagram post here

She also explained the reason behind the name in her Instagram post.

Published: 25th November 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (File photo)

By Express News Service

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram today to reveal the name of her newborn daughter. The baby girl is named ‘Raha.’

Alia and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their firstborn on November 6.

Alia shared a picture of the baby girl, with a little football jersey in the background with the name Raha written on it. Explaining the reason behind giving the name, she wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path. In Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, In Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

Recently, talking to Marie Claire magazine, Alia talked about her fears of raising a child in the public eye. She said, "I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye. I talk about it with my friends, my family, and my husband a lot. I don’t want there to be a sort of, intrusion into my child’s life. Because at the end of the day, I have chosen this path, but maybe my child may not want to choose this path when he or she grows up...so that’s something that I feel very protective about."

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, after dating for several years. In June, they announced the pregnancy.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and also has the Hollywood project Heart of Stone coming up.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Fifa World Cup
