Arjun Kapoor announces new rom-com

Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday officially confirmed his film with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday officially confirmed his film with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. On Instagram, Arjun shared a black-and-white selfie with his co-stars and revealed they have completed more than half of the film. The film’s title will be revealed soon. 

“Picture aadhi se zyaada done hai, Director Saab too much fun hai, Humari jodiyan tan tana tan tan hai, Title jald hi batane waale humare producer no 1 hai (More than half the film is done. Our director is too much fun. Our pairings are a boon. The producer will reveal the title soon) #TitleKyaHaiYaar,” Arjun wrote. 

The as-yet-untitled film is produced by Pooja Entertainment and directed by Mudassar Aziz. It is billed to be a romantic comedy. Arjun and Bhumi are also featured together in The Lady Killer, a suspense drama about a small-town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty. Rakul, meanwhile, has Chhatriwali and Indian 2 on the cards.

