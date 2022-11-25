Home Entertainment Hindi

Hurts to see this: Akshay Kumar on Richa Chadha's 'Galwan says hi' remark

Earlier in the day, Chadha had issued an apology on social media and said she didn't intend to hurt the sentiments of the Indian Army.

Published: 25th November 2022 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday waded into the controversy over actor Richa Chadha's tweet on the 2020 deadly Galwan Valley clash, saying he is deeply saddened by her "ungrateful" comment.

In the now-deleted tweet, Chadha had written "Galwan says hi" in response to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is "waiting for orders from the govt (sic)" in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

This led to severe backlash on Twitter with many criticising her for "mocking the sacrifice" of Indian soldiers.

Commenting on Chadha's post of "Galwan says hi", Kumar said the contribution of India's armed forces should not be overlooked.

"Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain," the 55-year-old star wrote.

