Randeep Hooda, Ileana D’cruz starrer 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely' to be screened at IFFI

By Express News Service

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, the upcoming film starring Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz will have its premiere screening at the 53rd edition of the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa on Friday. Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is a social comedy set against the backdrop of Haryana and casts a light on India's obsession with fair skin.

The upcoming film revolves around a dusky-skinned girl, who bears the brunt of social prejudice, and what she does to address the problem of society's obsession with fair skin. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, who has also worked with Randeep on the Netflix series Cat, the film is also written by him in association with Rupinder Chahal, Anil Rodhan and Kunal Mandekar.

Speaking about the premiere at IFFI 2022, Randeep said, "I am pleased to have Tera Kya Hoga Lovely screened at IFFI and it is for the first time audiences will get to experience this special film. It deals with an important subject but in a very light-hearted way. Ileana and I are working together for the first time and hoping we are able to match the audience's expectations."

Ileana said, "I believe movies that can make you laugh while also leaving a strong message are rare and such is our film, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. The entire team at Sony Pictures International Productions along with our director Balwinder Singh Janjua is excited for audiences to experience the film for the very first time. We are grateful to IFFI for giving this film a gala premiere and an opportunity for us to be there."

The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Movie Tunnel Productions, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely will soon release in theatres.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

