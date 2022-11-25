Home Entertainment Hindi

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s next is '12th Fail', with Vikrant Massey 

The film is headlined by Vikrant Massey. It is inspired by the real-life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his partner IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi. 

Published: 25th November 2022

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey (Photo | Vikrant Massey Instagram)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Known for films like Parinda, 1942: A Love Story, Mission Kashmir, and Sikara, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is set to direct and produce 12th Fail, an adaptation of Anurag Pathak’s bestselling novel of the same name.

The film is headlined by Vikrant Massey. It is inspired by the real-life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his partner IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi. Manoj, despite failing his 12th board examinations, succeeded in forging a career in the civil services amidst great hardships. He was supported in his journey by his girlfriend and now wife Shraddha Joshi, who also cracked the CSE to become an IRS officer. 

12th Fail is the first film to be shot in Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi, the location that has seen ‘the birth of generations of bureaucrats’. Talking about the film, Vinod says, “If an honest person is in a position of power, the world can truly change. I have seen that with countless IAS and IPS officers I have come across in the process of writing this film. 12th Fail is a tribute to all of them. If this film can inspire even 10 more officers to strive for honesty, 10 more students to strive for excellence… I will believe I have succeeded.” 

Vikrant shares, “It’s the tragedy of our times that honesty and sincerity are a rarity. This film is a dedication to all the students who dream, and to all the honest officers who are the backbone of our country and constitution. Working with VVC is a dream come true and a huge challenge since he’s such a thorough director.”

