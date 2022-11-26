Home Entertainment Hindi

IFFI: 'There is no exclusive news in today's world of sensationalism'

In 'Frame' the protagonist has to deal with the discord caused by his professional ethics and duty towards society as an individual comes in conflict with each other.

Published: 26th November 2022 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

camera_photography

Image of a camera used for representational purposes only.

By IANS

PANAJI: Vikram Patwardhan, director of the Marathi film 'Frame', on Saturday said that there is no exclusive news in today's world of sensationalism.

He was speaking during 'Table Talks' programme in the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), underway in Goa.

He said that with the introduction of technology in photo-making, photojournalism as a profession has had a paradigm shift in recent times.

"Frame film is about the life of a photojournalist who believes in the idea that a photojournalist's dharma is to report an event as it is, without distorting, to the people," he said.

Explaining about the life of a photojournalist from his work experience, he said that photojournalists live in multiple different worlds in a day and they are literally undergoing a variety of experiences every day.

According to Vikram Patwardhan, he wanted to portray the challenges faced by a photojournalist using his own work experience.

Speaking about the journey of making of this film, Patwardhan said that the teamwork was immaculate, which made the journey of Frame making a breeze.

The movie revolves around the protagonist, a middle-aged photojournalist Chandu Pansare (CP) who believes in the idea 'Just like our profession, our life is also an art; and there is no format for any art'. He has to deal with the discord caused by his professional ethics and duty towards society as an individual come in conflict with each other.

The newly appointed young photojournalist Siddharth Deshmukh is being mentored by CP and the former is at disagreement with the latter about professional ethics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IFFI International Film Festival of India
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp