Ranveer Singh releases motion poster for upcoming movie 'Cirkus'

Ahead of the trailer release of upcoming Hindi film Cirkus, the lead actor of the film, Ranveer Singh released the motion poster which introduces the characters from the film.

Published: 26th November 2022 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Cirkus is set to release in theatres on December 23. The motion poster reveals that Ranveer will be playing two roles, along with introduing the quirky and fun characters played by the cast.

Cirkus will feature Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee.

Cirkus is directed by Rohit Shetty. Billed to be a commercial family entertainer, Cirkus is officially adapted from the 1982 film Angoor, which was based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors.

Ranveer, who was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. The film is set to release on April 28, 2023.

