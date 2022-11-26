Home Entertainment Hindi

Singer Papon turns producer  

The Land of the Sacred Beats and The Mystical Brahmaputra - A Musical Story are the two films Papon has been working on for the past 4 years.

Published: 26th November 2022 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Papon (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Singer Papon is embarking on a new journey in film production. He is working on two films simultaneously in Northeast India. The Land of the Sacred Beats and The Mystical Brahmaputra - A Musical Story are the two films Papon has been working on for the past 4 years.

Talking about the films, Papon said, "Everyone knows my love towards India, and especially the Northeast. I feel responsible to take the Northeast to the rest of the world."

"The experience of making films like this is life-changing. We have been travelling for years for research and shooting. I hope through this film we are not only able to boost tourism and culture but also promote its beautiful stories," he added.

Earlier, he was invited to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival as the Cultural Ambassador of Assam. The teasers of Papon's productions were unveiled at the India Pavilion at the March du Film to celebrate cinemas rooted in Assam.

Produced by Papon, the films are directed by Parasher Baruah. The duo have been travelling lengths and breaths of the Northeast to capture its diversity, livelihood, crafts, arts and stories.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Papon Singer Papon Producer Cannes
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp