Singer Papon turns producer  

By Express News Service

Singer Papon is embarking on a new journey in film production. He is working on two films simultaneously in Northeast India. The Land of the Sacred Beats and The Mystical Brahmaputra - A Musical Story are the two films Papon has been working on for the past 4 years.

Talking about the films, Papon said, "Everyone knows my love towards India, and especially the Northeast. I feel responsible to take the Northeast to the rest of the world."

"The experience of making films like this is life-changing. We have been travelling for years for research and shooting. I hope through this film we are not only able to boost tourism and culture but also promote its beautiful stories," he added.

Earlier, he was invited to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival as the Cultural Ambassador of Assam. The teasers of Papon's productions were unveiled at the India Pavilion at the March du Film to celebrate cinemas rooted in Assam.

Produced by Papon, the films are directed by Parasher Baruah. The duo have been travelling lengths and breaths of the Northeast to capture its diversity, livelihood, crafts, arts and stories.



