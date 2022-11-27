Home Entertainment Hindi

Nushrratt Bharuccha starts shooting for Chhorii 2

It's really uncanny how Chhorii released last year around the same date and we started the shoot of the sequel for the same today, she said.

Published: 27th November 2022 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha (Photo | Nushrratt Bharuccha @ Instagram)

By Express News Service

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha started shooting for Chhorii 2 on Sunday. The actor took to the story section of her Instagram handle to share photos taken with director Vishal Furia from the film's sets.

Chhorii 2 is a sequel to her 2021 horror film. In the first part, Nushrratt played the role of a pregnant woman, who is haunted by the spirit of a slain pregnant woman, whose child was brutally murdered and who was left to die after being charred by her in-laws.

Talking about the commencement of Chhorri 2, Nushrratt said, "It's really uncanny how Chhorii released last year around the same date and we started the shoot of the sequel for the same today. Chhorii is a film that has given me so much, I can't thank the universe enough."

ALSO READ | Nushrratt Bharuccha begins 'Selfiee': Going to be one mad, fun ride

"And also my power-packed team of Vishal sir, my co-stars, and the crew on set who always made me push the envelope harder. In this past year, we have received so much love for the film, which has kept us going and made us want to level up and give our 200 per cent to the sequel."

She added, "For me, Sakshi (her character in the film) was an extremely challenging and tough character to crack. It was one of my toughest characters so far, as not only I was playing a pregnant woman in a world of horrors like this, but also someone who has to fight for her and her child's survival, whilst dealing with the social practice of female foeticide on screen, which is still prevalent in some parts of our country. It was a big responsibility, and I had to give full justice to it."

ALSO READ | Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals no one trusts her kitchen skills at home!

Nushrratt has an interesting lineup of films such as Selfiee in which she will be again seen alongside her Ram Setu co-actor Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She also has Akelli in the pipeline, which is another solo lead film.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nushrratt Bharuccha Chhorii 2 Vishal Furia
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp