Nushrratt Bharuccha starts shooting for Chhorii 2

By Express News Service

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha started shooting for Chhorii 2 on Sunday. The actor took to the story section of her Instagram handle to share photos taken with director Vishal Furia from the film's sets.

Chhorii 2 is a sequel to her 2021 horror film. In the first part, Nushrratt played the role of a pregnant woman, who is haunted by the spirit of a slain pregnant woman, whose child was brutally murdered and who was left to die after being charred by her in-laws.

Talking about the commencement of Chhorri 2, Nushrratt said, "It's really uncanny how Chhorii released last year around the same date and we started the shoot of the sequel for the same today. Chhorii is a film that has given me so much, I can't thank the universe enough."

"And also my power-packed team of Vishal sir, my co-stars, and the crew on set who always made me push the envelope harder. In this past year, we have received so much love for the film, which has kept us going and made us want to level up and give our 200 per cent to the sequel."

She added, "For me, Sakshi (her character in the film) was an extremely challenging and tough character to crack. It was one of my toughest characters so far, as not only I was playing a pregnant woman in a world of horrors like this, but also someone who has to fight for her and her child's survival, whilst dealing with the social practice of female foeticide on screen, which is still prevalent in some parts of our country. It was a big responsibility, and I had to give full justice to it."

Nushrratt has an interesting lineup of films such as Selfiee in which she will be again seen alongside her Ram Setu co-actor Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She also has Akelli in the pipeline, which is another solo lead film.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

