Went off Twitter in 2019 because my daughter was getting rape threats: Anurag Kashyap

The director also spoke about suffering a heart attack last year, and how his health deteriorated. 

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap (Photo | PTI)

Anurag Kashyap, in a recent interview, talked about the time he went through a low phase in life and also went to rehab three times. He shared how he suffered from depression for about three years. The Ugly director also recalled the time he went off Twitter in 2019 after his daughter was getting rape threats on the social media platform.

“This was the time I went off Twitter because my daughter started getting trolled, getting rape threats and she started getting anxiety attacks… So, I went off Twitter in August 2019 and I went to Portugal. I was shooting this (Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat) in London and then, when the whole Jamia Millia thing happened, I came back to India. I was like, ‘yeh mujh se bardaaasht nahin ho raha hai, koi kuchh bol nahin raha hai (I can’t bear it that no one is speaking up)’. I started speaking (on Twitter) again,” he told The Indian Express.

The director also spoke about suffering a heart attack last year, and how his health deteriorated. 

“I went into rehab three times, had a heart attack, my health went down, and I didn’t know how to deal with it. Then slowly, I crawled back. I’m myself now.”He also spoke about recuperating and returning to films. He said, "Unlike other people, I don’t have the luxury to sit and wait.”

Anurag’s latest Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat featuring Alaya F and Karan Mehta recently had its world premiere at the 19th edition of the Marrakech Film Festival. His last directorial was Dobaara with Taapsee Pannu.

